PICTURES | Eid Festival in Longford

Many of the Muslim Community in Longford had a great Eid Day in the community mosque Longford on Monday, May 2.
Eid marks the end of Ramadan which is a fasting month for Muslims.
All the children, together with their parents, were happy and enjoyed the activities - face painting, balloon art, Henna tattoos and candy floss making and delicious traditional food.
So 'Happy Eid' to everyone!
Nagea Masoud, Leader for Asian African Group, commented, “We hope we will all come together again soon to celebrate more events and keep our identity.
“Thanks to Longford Community Resources (LCRL) and The Volunteer Centre who gave huge support to The Asian African Group to make this celebration happen and successful.”
