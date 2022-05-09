Search

09 May 2022

Longford group Legan Nifty 50's announce return of popular charity motorbike run

Longford group Legan Nifty 50's announce return of popular charity motorbike run

Emma and John Mannion Picture: Michelle Ghee

Longford Leader reporter

09 May 2022 7:24 PM

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The organisers of Legan Nifty 50's are delighted to announce, that following an absence of two years owing to Covid-19, their 10th annual Motorbike Run, in aid of the Irish Cancer Society, is taking place on Sunday, May 22.  

All motorbikes are welcome to participate and registration on the day is at Mitchell's Bar, Legan from 10am until 12.15pm, with the run getting underway at 12.30pm sharp. Upon returning to Legan, there will be a BBQ at Mitchell’s with DJ Andrew playing until 8pm. There will also be a raffle on the day. 

One of the Legan Nifty 50 Motorbike Run organisers, Emma Mannion, explained, “We are currently looking for sponsorship and spot prizes / vouchers. We would like to thank all shops around Longford, Mullingar and surrounding areas for their donations and sponsorship over The last ten years and to all the bikers for coming. We are looking forward to seeing you all again this year for the laughs and craic, and it is all for a very worthy cause, Irish Cancer Society.”

For more information contact Emma Mannion on 086 3244914 or email at emmamannion15@gmail.com 

Local News

