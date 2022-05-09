Longford woman fined for abuse towards gardaí

A woman who engaged in abusive and insulting behaviour towards Gardaí at Longford Shopping Centre in October 2021 has been fined €150 with four months to pay.
A woman who engaged in abusive and insulting behaviour towards Gardaí at Longford Shopping Centre in October 2021 has been fined €150 with four months to pay.
Winnifred Stokes, Corboy, Edgeworthstown, who appeared before Judge Bernadette Owens last Tuesday was also charged with a second public order offence on the same date and in the same location but the charge was struck out.
Ms Stokes will have four months to pay the fine.
