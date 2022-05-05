Suspended prison term for spate of Longford thefts

A man has received a two month prison sentence which has been suspended for 12 months for a series of thefts.

Jozef Milenky (37), with an address at 45 Main Stree Longford, appeared last Tuesday before Judge Bernadette Owens at Longford District Court.

The court heard that, on February 8, 2021, at Geraldine Terrace, Longford, Mr Milenky allegedly stole an unknown amount of coinage from a parked van.

When the injured party returned to the van, he found the glovebox open and items disturbed. CCTV shows the defendant walking to the vehicle and rooting around inside. Only loose change was missing from the van.

On February 22, 2021, the court heard that Mr Milenky once again opened the door and rooted around inside a vehicle but took nothing. He was caught by a local barrister who contacted Gardaí.

Mr Milenky was also charged with stealing a large quantity of money from a vehicle in the Dunne Stores carpark on February 1, 2021, using a stolen bank card in Aldi, using a stolen bank card and handling stolen property in Mr Price, Longford, on August 13, 2021, and failure to appear in court on March 23, 2021.

Mr Milenky has 18 previous convictions including one in February 2020 for theft. He was fined €400 on that day. His other convictions go back to 2014.

“He hasn’t reoffended since this spate eight months ago,” said defence solicitor, Frank Gearty.

“He has, available to the court, a sum of €250 by way of compensation or fines.”

Judge Owens, having noted the evidence, said that an aggravating factor in this case is “the number of charges before the court and the proximity of these offences to each other” as well as the fact that he has a previous, relevant conviction.

“I have noted he has presented €250 to the court which was probably not that easy to come by,” she said, making an order that €100 of this go to the injured party of the bank card theft. The other €150 is to go to Longford Hospice Homecare.

Finally, Judge Owens handed down a two month imprisonment, suspending it for 12 months on an own bond of €250.

“I can see your wife’s reaction when she thought you were after getting a custodial sentence,” Judge Owens warned. “It’s up to you to ensure that you don’t go into custody for any similar offences.”