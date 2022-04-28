'Crestfallen' Warnock walks out of first Longford council meeting in 11 years

Independent Cllr Gerry Warnock has told of how he was left with no option but to walk out of his first council meeting in over a decade over heightening concerns at the pace of Longford's regeneration blueprint.

Cllr Warnock said he had been left "bubbling with frustration" at hold ups surrounding a €4m Longford Connected Project which had been expected to commence in January.

Local representatives were told at a meeting yesterday of how a contractor assigned to the project had, like umpteen other construction firms, been hit by a materials shortage.

Cllr Warnock said the revelation was one he could not tolerate, resulting in the long serving councillor leaving his first local authority meeting in 11 years as a public representative.

"It is the first time that has happened to me and it was out of sheer frustration," he said.

"We were told they (contractor) would engage with us every two to three weeks. Are they having a laugh?

"We need shovels on the ground yesterday."

The Longford Connected Project is funded under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund and is made up of different works to help improve the connectivity of different areas around the town.

It involves the installation of new footpaths, new lighting and signage, as well as new street furniture and landscaping.