Defendant who leads ‘chaotic lifestyle’ facing theft charge in Longford court

A 32-year-old man looks set to pick up his 88th conviction at last week's sitting of Longford District Court after pleading guilty to stealing a naggin of gin from a department store.

Gary Molloy, Kerdifstown House, Naas, Co Kildare was told to stay away from Dunnes Stores in Athlone following an incident on April 11.

The court heard Mr Molloy had entered the store at around 7pm.

Sgt Mark Mahon, for the prosecution said gardaí were called to the scene soon after.

He said a security guard had spotted Mr Molloy place a naggin of gin in his pocket before approaching a till area with eight cans of beer in his hand.

Sgt Mahon said the accused paid for the eight cans but failed to do so for the gin.

Mr Molloy was stopped outside by the security guard where the gin was handed over, the court heard.

It was revealed Mr Molloy had 87 previous convictions, the latest of which came at Longford District Court just seven days previously for theft.

That resulted in a three month suspended sentence, it was confirmed.

In defence, solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said her client was someone who led a “chaotic lifestyle” and was optimistic of securing a bed in an addiction treatment facility.

“He (Mr Molloy) has a bed in Cuain Mhuire as he has a huge problem with drink,” she said.

Ms Mimnagh also told of how her client had been homeless for a period of time and was estranged from his family.

Judge Bernadette Owens said she would be willing to defer passing judgement if Mr Molloy could produce evidence that showed his attendance at the centre had been secured.

The case was put back to May 4.

In the interim, Mr Molloy ordered to stay away from Dunnes Stores in Athlone as part of his bail conditions.