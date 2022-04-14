BrighterTogether: Two Darkness Into Light walks to take place in Co Longford

From Salthill to Sydney, Donegal to Dubai, Tipperary to Toronto, Darkness Into Light, the annual fundraising event organised by Pieta, who provide life-saving support services for those in suicidal distress and who have been bereaved through suicide, is back.

Proudly supported by Electric Ireland, the event will take place as the sun rises on Saturday May 7th, 2022 with two events happening in Longford.

As the world reopens, Darkness Into Light will return with its organised walks in over 17 countries across five continents, beginning in darkness at sunrise and continuing through to dawn to symbolise the journey from despair to hope.

Longford will host two walks in 2022, one in Longford Town taking place in the Mall at 4.15am and the second walk will take place in Ballymahon at the Vocational School at the same time.

Speaking ahead of the events in May, Darkness Into Light committee representative Lorraine Nash said, “Up to 200,000 people gathered around the globe in previous years to walk in solidarity with those experiencing dark times and this year we want to encourage people to get their groups together once again and sign up to make a real difference.”

Calling on people of Longford to sign up at www.darknessintolight.ie, the organisers are reminding participants that by signing up to the event, they are making a valuable contribution to helping raise funds for Pieta’s life-saving work in therapy and support services for those impacted by suicide.

The Longford Town Committee will be hosting some community registration days to assist with registrations. One registration will take place at the Hazelwood Shopping Centre on Saturday, April 23 from 10am to 5pm and a second one on Saturday 30 April at Longford Shopping Centre from 10am to 5pm.

In 2021 alone, the 24/7 Pieta Helpline received almost 100,000 calls and texts and close to 2,000 crisis calls and texts each week. In response, each month, the team at Pieta provides over 4,000 hours of suicide and self-harm crisis therapy.

Speaking on the importance of the event in supporting the ongoing work that Pieta undertake across Ireland, Sinead Price, Fundraising and Marketing Director for the organisation said, “Every day, seven additional teenagers come to Pieta for one-to-one support.

“Darkness into Light is vital for fundraising, for raising awareness and for bringing people together across the globe in the spirit of solidarity, comfort and compassion. Social connection is the heartbeat of Pieta so we are delighted to have our organised events back this May.”

Electric Ireland has been a proud supporter of the event since 2013, and speaking on the partnership, Head of Brand, PR and Sponsorship, Sarah Sharkey reflected on the importance of the event.

“We have worked with Pieta for the past ten years in helping to raise awareness and understanding of the impact of suicide,” she said.

“The power of Darkness into Light is in its ability to bring hope and consolation to communities across the country and to raise much needed funds for the vital service provided by Pieta.

“This is really important to so many people as is evident by the thousands who participate each year, and our entire organisation is behind the event again this year and delighted with the return of the organised events.”

Darkness Into Light is a global movement dedicated to raising vital funds for Pieta’s life-saving services.

Whether it’s walking, running, hiking, or sharing their sunrise over a hot cuppa with family and friends, this is a great opportunity for people all around the world to come together with a renewed energy and a sense of purpose; to make a big difference and to be a light against the dark.

Sign up now at www.darknessintolight.ie.

To avail of Pieta services, visit www.pieta.ie or call 0818 111 126. Pieta provides 24/7 support via the Freephone crisis helpline on 1800 247 247, or text HELP to 51444 (standard message rates apply).

