BREAKING: Man (20s) charged over alleged 'serious' Co Longford assault

A man in his 20s is to appear at a special sitting of Longford District Court tonight charged in connection to an alleged assault in Granard town last weekend that left another man with serious injuries in hospital.

As first revealed by longfordleader.ie, detectives arrested the man this morning following an incident on the north Longford town's Main Street during the early hours of last Sunday morning.

The man, who is from the locality, was brought to Granard garda station for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Longford District Court at 9:30pm.

It's understood the man is well known to gardaí and has spent time behind bars previously.

Local councillor PJ Reilly praised the swift response by gardaí, saying the episode had left a sour taste in the mouths of locals.

"The town of Granard can do without the likes of incidents such as this as it is normally such a peaceful and quiet town," he said.

"What incidents like this can do is deter people from coming into the town to socialise, so to hear gardaí are making progress with their enquiries is very welcome news."