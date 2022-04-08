Search

08 Apr 2022

BREAKING: Man (20s) charged over alleged 'serious' Co Longford assault

Granard

A large section of main street in Granard was cordoned off as a result of last Sunday's incident

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

08 Apr 2022 9:46 PM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A man in his 20s is to appear at a special sitting of Longford District Court tonight charged in connection to an alleged assault in Granard town last weekend that left another man with serious injuries in hospital.

As first revealed by longfordleader.ie, detectives arrested the man this morning following an incident on the north Longford town's Main Street during the early hours of last Sunday morning.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Man (20s) arrested over alleged serious Co Longford assault

The man, who is from the locality,  was brought to Granard garda station for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Longford District Court at 9:30pm.

It's understood the man is well known to gardaí and has spent time behind bars previously.

Local councillor PJ Reilly praised the swift response by gardaí, saying the episode had left a sour taste in the mouths of locals.

"The town of Granard can do without the likes of incidents such as this as it is normally such a peaceful and quiet town," he said.

"What incidents like this can do is deter people from coming into the town to socialise, so to hear gardaí are making progress with their enquiries is very welcome news."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media