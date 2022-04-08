Search

08 Apr 2022

Longford Live and Local presents The Happy Prince and The Selfish Giant by Oscar Wilde

08 Apr 2022 9:00 AM

Castlecor House in Ballymahon will host a unique performance of two of Oscar Wilde’s most famous children’s stories, The Happy Prince and The Selfish Giant.

The talented pairing of Michael James Ford and Bairbre Ní Chaoimh will bring these stories to life for children and adults alike on Sunday, 10 April.

Ford’s performance of The Happy Prince comes to Longford after acclaimed shows across Ireland, including Bewley’s Café Theatre in Dublin, as well as tours throughout Europe and the USA. A new production of The Selfish Giant stars award-winning actress Bairbre Ní Chaoimh.

Performances will be accompanied with a haunting new score by the much-celebrated violinist Philip Dodd. It all takes place in the stunning setting of the Great Hall in Castlecor House.

This event is delivered by the Longford County Council through the Longford Live and Local scheme, in partnership with Creative Ireland Longford. It is funded through the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media’s Local Live Performance Programming Scheme. The performance is delivered by Wilde Garden Adventure.

Providing the setting for this event, Castlecor House proprietors Loretta Grogan and Brian Ginty are keen to offer the manor house as a venue for celebrations of creativity and imagination.

Loretta said, “We are delighted to be hosting this show with Wilde Garden Adventure. Down through history, the house’s famous octagonal hall has been associated with music and drama and this is another wonderful chapter to add to that.”

The show begins 4pm, Sunday, April 10. Booking essential. Call 087 231 2420 to book. Tickets €14.

