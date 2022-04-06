Manchán explores our relationship with peatlands

This April on TG4 a new 4-part series, 'An Fód Deireanach' (The Last Sod) presented by Manchán Magan explores our complex relationship with the peatlands of Ireland.

‘An Fód Deireanach’ takes viewers on a visually spectacular, informative and entertaining tour of the secret treasure of Ireland’s landscape, our peatlands. Ireland is a bog superpower; we have the third largest amount of surviving peatland in the world.

The bog is part of our culture and heritage; but these biodiverse habitats are under threat.

Each of the four episodes concentrates on a particular aspect of our peatlands.

First up Manchán takes a look at climate change; can saving our peatlands help save the planet? He visits Bord na Móna, who say “the world is changing and we are changing with it”.

Investigating where this leaves the average turf cutter, Manchán meets with campaigners who say that without turf cutting rural Ireland can’t survive.

During episode two, Manchán looks at the ecological importance of our peatlands. With Éanna Ní Lamhna, he learns that there is more to the bog than just turf; observing carnivores plants within a fragile ecosystem. He explores the healing properties of the bog, sampling a popular tonic for the Celtic curse, hemochromatosis.

Manchán also asks if we can strike a balance between the preservation of our peatlands and the preservation of our culture?

A source of inspiration for artists, poets, and writers from Paul Henry to Seamus Heaney. It's been a part of our fabric of society for centuries, always there, providing us with a fuel source to cook our food, heat, and light our homes. But isn't it time we gave something back?

Manchán investigates what lies in store for the bogs. Managed properly our Peatlands can provide so much for us, “a sod of turf is worth more to us in the ground than on the fire”. Living bogs provide protection against floods, increase biodiversity, improve the quality of our drinking water and they are our greatest natural ally in the fight against carbon. Manchán questions whether it's time we cut our Fód Deireanach.

Series begins on Thursday, April 7 at 8pm on TG4.