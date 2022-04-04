Minister for Justice announces funding of €45,000 for Longford Women's Link domestic violence service

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has announced funding of €45,000 for Longford Women's Link domestic violence service to support victims of crime.

The €4.6m allocated to over 60 organisations is an increase of over 20% on the €3.8m made available in 2021.

Minister McEntee said, “I am working to build a victim centred criminal justice system where victims know they will be treated with respect and dignity when they come forward to report what happened to them.

“A fear of the system, or how someone in it might treat you, should never stop a victim seeking justice.

“I believe that reforms such as preliminary trial hearings and training for frontline staff in the legal system, will help victims.

“But increased funding for organisations that offer services such as court accompaniment and helplines for victims is also vital.”

Late last year, the Department of Justice invited applications for funding from registered charities, voluntary community groups, and other organisations which provide services – or plan to provide services – supporting victims in the criminal justice system.

Applicants included organisations that provide support, information and advice on the rights of victims, as well as counselling services, court accompaniment and other accompaniment.

Budget 2022 includes €4.9m allocated to the Department of Justice specifically for Victims of Crime, and other projects will be funded later in the year.

Minister McEntee added, “Last week, we also held our inaugural Victims’ Forum, which will provide further opportunities to engage closely with frontline organisations who support victims.

“I have established the Forum to facilitate information exchange and examine avenues of improvement in relation to victims’ rights, and I think it will be another important element in improving the system.”