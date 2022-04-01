PICTURES | Longford's co:worx digital hub officially opens its doors

Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy TD; Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan
Junior Enterprise Minister Robert Troy was in Edgeworthstown yesterday to officially cut the ribbon on a new, state of the art co:worx digital hub.
New €1m Co Longford remote hub to rubberstamp Edgeworthstown as "the home of innovation"
A new state of the art digital remote working hub has been opened in Edgeworthstown, the "home of innovation and a can do attitude".
