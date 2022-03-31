New €1m Co Longford remote hub to rubberstamp Edgeworthstown as "the home of innovation"

A new state of the art digital remote working hub has been opened in Edgeworthstown, the "home of innovation and a can do attitude".

That was the overarching message delivered earlier today as the eyes and ears of the wider public were given the chance to catch a first glimpse of co:worx, a €1m enterprise centre in the heart of the mid Longford town.

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Peggy Nolan said the end result was indicative of a community and urban centre that was very much on the crest of an economic wave.

"They have got a committee together of people that are like minded and who sees the value of what their town has to offer," she told of band of local volunteers who helped bring the project to fruition.

"This is the home of innovation and a can do attitude, the home of people of who won't let go and who will knock on every door possible to achieve what they want for the people that live in this town."

Cllr Nolan also singled out the part played by Longford County Council and a "forward thinking" executive spearheaded by its CEO Paddy Mahon.

Junior Enterprise Minister Robert Troy said the decision taken to purchase what was the town's former Ulster Bank premises in 2017 and transform it into the modern day and spacious facility it is today could not be understated.

"This is a special day for Edgeworthstown, a day when you bring to realisation and initiative and work that has been ongoing for the last number of years," he said.

"It's a day which sees bringing back to life what was an economic hub in the form of a bank, now a state of the art building which will be an economic hub for many years into the future," he told those in attendance.

"What you have done and achieved is magnificent.

"It's a great example of what can be achieved when you have collaboration between all the key stakeholders of community groups, Enterprise Ireland, local authority in working together to deliver for a community."

Hugh Quinn, Chairperson of Edgeworthstown Enterprise Hub Clg, the group behind the seven figure project said the move was as much about the town's last remaining bank as it was about enticing greater numbers to live and work in Edgeworthstown.

"In 2017 the Ulster Bank closed branch and 100 plus people were getting on the train every morning leaving to work elsewhere so we put our development heads together and came up with idea of turning this building into a remote working hub," he said.

Longford County Council chief executive Paddy Mahon said the upshot of today's final reveal would be evident for decades to come, describing the new centre as a "really, really significant" milestone in Edgeworthstown's economic future.