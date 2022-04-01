Markings needed at Edgeworthstown street junction

Fine Gael Cllr Paul Ross
Cllr Paul Ross has called on Longford County Council to upgrade the road markings on Main Street Edgeworthstown at the Park House junction.
“The current markings are gone and the junction is causing confusion to drivers,” he told his council colleagues at last week’s meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District.
“I get a number of calls on this. It’s a difficult junction to negotiate and it’s often used as a turning circle in the town.”
Area Engineer for Ballymahon MD Seamus Lough explained that there will be works carried out on the Main Street of the town.
“All of that junction is considered part of the Main Street. On a short term basis, we will look at remarking that junction,” he said.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.