02 Apr 2022

Markings needed at Edgeworthstown street junction

Paul Ross

Fine Gael Cllr Paul Ross

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

01 Apr 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

Cllr Paul Ross has called on Longford County Council to upgrade the road markings on Main Street Edgeworthstown at the Park House junction.

“The current markings are gone and the junction is causing confusion to drivers,” he told his council colleagues at last week’s meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District.

“I get a number of calls on this. It’s a difficult junction to negotiate and it’s often used as a turning circle in the town.”
Area Engineer for Ballymahon MD Seamus Lough explained that there will be works carried out on the Main Street of the town.

“All of that junction is considered part of the Main Street. On a short term basis, we will look at remarking that junction,” he said.

