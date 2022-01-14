Search

14 Jan 2022

Vigils in memory of Ashling Murphy planned for Granard, Longford town and Ballymahon #VigilforAshling

Vigils in memory of Ashling Murphy planned for Granard, Longford town and Ballymahon #VigilforAshling

The late Ashling Murphy

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

14 Jan 2022

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Vigils are to take place in Granard, Longford town and Ballymahon to remember murdered midlands teacher Ashling Murphy. 

A vigil in remembrance of the teacher and accomplished musician takes place in Granard this Friday evening, January 14 at 7.30pm at the crib in the town (opposite JV's).

Book of condolence to open at Longford County Council for murdered Offaly teacher Ashling Murphy

Members of the public will be able to relay their sympathy to the family of murdered primary school teacher Ashling Murphy tomorrow when a book of condolence is opened tomorrow by Longford County Council.

UPDATE: Mistake in identification led to 'wrong man' being arrested in Ashling Murphy murder probe

There are also two vigils on Saturday in memory of the young Offaly woman, at 4pm in Market Square, Longford town and at 6.30pm in Ballymahon GAA grounds (Leo Casey Park). 

