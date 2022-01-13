Man remains detained in connection with murder of young woman in Tullamore

A man remains detained in Tullamore Garda station this morning in connection with the murder of a young woman in the town on Wednesday afternoon.

The man in his 40s was arrested under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He can be held for up to 24 hours without charge.

The body of 23-year-old local woman was removed from the crime scene at about 9pm yesterday evening. The scene remains preserved and the State Pathologist has been contacted to carry out a post mortem.

Local sources indicated the victim worked as a teacher and her family are well known in the wider Tullamore area.

A technical examination of the scene on the northern bank of the Grand Canal about one kilometre from Tullamore town centre will take place.

The local community was in a state of deep shock once word spread of a day-time attack at one of the most popular walking, jogging and cycling routes in the county.

The area which was sealed off on Wednesday evening and is being preserved overnight by gardai is at a lockhouse on the canal, known locally as Boland's Lock, which is just a short distance from a public car park for the Grand Canal Greenway at Digby Bridge, Cappincur, Tullamore.

Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, described it as 'an awful crime' adding that gardai would ensure that justice was done.

Minister McEntee said, "my thoughts tonight are with the family of the young woman killed in a truly shocking crime, with her friends and with her community. Please anyone with information, come forward to An Garda Síochána. The Gardai will investigate this awful crime and ensure justice is done."

The crime scene is located on a stretch of the canal bank called Fiona's Way, in memory of Fiona Pender, the local woman who grew up nearby and went missing in 1996 at the age of 25.

Gardai have appealed for any person with any information on Wednesday's fatal assault to come forward.

In particular gardai are appealing to anyone who was in the Cappincur/canal walk area of Tullamore before 4pm on Wednesday, January 12, to make contact with them.

An incident room has been established at Tullamore Garda Station under a Senior Investigating Officer. A family liaison officer has been appointed and is liaising with the family of the deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.