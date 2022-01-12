GAA O'Byrne Cup: Longford shattered as Niall McNamee's late heroics seal dramatic Offaly victory

They say form is temporary but class is permanent and Offaly's Niall McNamee certainly proved that adage as the attacking ace grabbed 1-1 deep in injury time to break Longford hearts and give the home side a dramatic 1-16 to 2-12 victory in round two of the O'Byrne Cup at the Faithful Fields, Kilcormac this evening.

O'Byrne Cup Group A Round 2: Offaly 1-16 Longford 2-12



Offaly raced into a 0-3 to nil lead inside six minutes with Bernard Allen (mark), Jordan Hayes and Dylan Hyland dispatching points for John Maughan’s side.



Longford were soon on level terms after Ross McNerney unselfishly placed a clever pass into the path of Dessie Reynolds who finished to the net. Johnny Moloney’s point regained the lead for the hosts and Dylan Farrell (free) levelled matters for the second time, 0-4 to 1-1.



Dylan Hyland (free) and Ruairí McNamee registered Offaly points, with Darren Gallagher responding with a 17th minute Longford free leaving Billy O’Loughlin’s side a point adrift, 0-6 to 1-2, at the first half water break.



Longford enjoyed a period of dominance when the action resumed and some brilliant link-up play yielded points from Darragh O’Connell, Jayson Matthews (2) and Darren Gallagher, giving them a 0-6 to 1-6 advantage by the 27th minute.



Offaly finished the opening half with points from Dylan Hyland (free) and Bernard Allen, and sandwiched in between these scores Jayson Matthews chalked up his third point from a mark leaving Longford two points up at half-time, 0-8 to 1-7.



Within seven minutes of the resumption, Offaly were two points in front, 0-12 to 1-7, after Bernard Allen, Mark Abbott, Dylan Hyland (free) and Anton Sullivan were on target.



Darren Gallagher (free) and Ruairí McNamee traded points before Darragh Doherty’s 53rd minute point cut the deficit to the minimum, 0-13 to 1-9, just before the second half water break.



By the 58th minute, Offaly were three points clear after Bernard Allen and Dylan Hyland found the range yet again, 0-15 to 1-9. Both managers, intent on giving as many players as possible game time, were busy emptying their benches and in the 63rd minute, Longford clawed back a point as Jayson Matthews, with his final contribution before being replaced by debutant Padraig Joyce, scored his 4th point.

Joyce’s impact was immediate and the Mostrim man was hardly 90 seconds into his debut when he accepted a pass from the experienced Darren Gallagher and plundered for a 65th minute goal, regaining the lead for Longford 0-15 to 2-10.

Oozing confidence, the lively and skilful Joyce added two super points to push Longford a goal clear, 0-15 to 2-12, as the game drifted into injury-time.

However, just as Longford believed they had victory wrapped up, Offaly, evoking memories of the last-gasp heroics that shaped their tradition, hit 1-1 through the mercurial Niall McNamee to complete a real snatch and grab 1-16 to 2-12 victory.

Scorers:

Offaly: Dylan Hyland 0-5 (0-3 frees), Niall McNamee 1-1, Bernard Allen 0-4 (0-1 mark), Ruairí McNamee 0-2, Jordan Hayes 0-1, Johnny Moloney 0-1, Mark Abbott 0-1, Anton Sullivan 0-1



Longford: Padraig Joyce 1-2, Jayson Matthews 0-4, Dessie Reynolds 1-0, Darren Gallagher 0-3 (0-2 frees), Dylan Farrell 0-1 (free), Darragh O’Connell 0-1, Darragh Doherty 0-1



Teams

Offaly: Ian Duffy; Lee Pearson, Mark Abbott, Niall Darby; Joseph O’Connor, Johnny Moloney, Cian Donohoe; Dan Molloy, Aaron Leavy; Jordan Hayes, Ruairí McNamee, Anton Sullivan; Bernard Allen, Niall McNamee, Dylan Hyland.



Subs: Cathal Mangan for D Molloy, Diarmuid Egan, Luke Egan, Ciaran Burns, Oisin Keenan-Martin, Kieran Dolan, Micheal Mooney

Longford: Micheál Hughes (Killoe Emmet Óg); Patrick Fox (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s), Ryan Moffett (Killoe Emmet Óg), Barry O’Farrell (Carrickedmond); Eoghan McCormack (Carrickedmond), Andrew Farrell (Cashel), Iarla O’Sullivan (Rathcline); Darren Gallagher (St Mary’s Granard), Dessie Reynolds (Sean Connollys); Darragh O’Connell (Longford Slashers), Dylan Farrell (St Brigid’s Killashee), Darragh Doherty (Mostrim); Ross McNerney (Dromard), Jayson Matthews (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s), Joseph Hagan (Dromard)



Subs: Tadhg McNevin (Longford Slashers) for A Farrell inj, Ronan Fitzgibbon (Sarsfields Newbridge) for D Farrell, Robbie Smyth (Abbeylara) for R McNerney, Daniel Reynolds (Sean Connollys) for Joseph Hagan, Aaron Farrell for D Doherty, Jordan Shiels (St Mary’s Granard) for D O’ Connell, PJ Masterson (Abbeylara) for E McCormack, Thomas McGann (Kenagh) for I O’Sullivan, Padraig Joyce (Mostrim) for J Matthews, Daire O’Brien (Longford Slashers) for Dessie Reynolds.

Referee: Gary Hurley, Westmeath