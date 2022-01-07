BREAKING: Man (40s) dies in Roscommon collision

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the N61 at Ballybay in Kiltoom, Co.Roscommon this morning, Friday, 7th January 2021.
The single vehicle collision occurred shortly after 9.30am. The driver of this car, a man aged in his 40s, received medical treatment at the scene but was later pronounced dead.
The body of the man has since been taken to the mortuary at Roscommon University Hospital. A post-mortem will take place in due course.
The road remains closed at this time with diversions in place. A technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators is underway.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision. Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N61 at this time, to make this footage available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Roscommon Garda Station on 090 663 8300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
