Longford Judge tells modified car owner: ‘You have used up your good luck story’

A modified car which was lower to the ground was the cause of a young man being charged with having a dangerously defective vehicle.

However, this charge was struck out after the recent sitting of Longford District Court heard that the defendant had immediately sold the car.

Jordan Flynn (21) with an address at Finea, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, was also charged with having stickers on his car on June 27, 2020 at Ballinalee, Granard which incurred a €200 fine for him.

Explaining the modification of the car, defence solicitor John Quinn said a lot of younger drivers prefer to have a lower profile for their car “because it looks good”.

“It’s popular with young people - it’s a fad,” Mr Quinn said.

However, garda sergeant Mark Mahon said the springs are cut in the car to lower it, which can damage tyres and wheels on the car.

“He got rid of the car almost immediately, once he was made aware of the situation,” Mr Quinn said. It was on this basis that the dangerously defective charge was struck out.

“Mr Flynn, you have used up your good luck story today,” Judge Bernadette Owens said.