Longford town retains its top ten status in latest litter survey

Longford town remains one of Ireland's cleanest towns, a new IBAL survey has found
Longford has cemented its position among the top ten cleanest towns in the country.
The county town secured an eighth place finish in the latest Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) survey which has been published this morning.
It represents an improvement of two places on its October 2021 tenth place performance.
In a broader national finding linked to the country's battle against litter, An Taisce, which carried out the report on behalf of IBAL, highlighted a number of issues.
It stated litter from personal protective equipment (PPE) to be at its highest level nationwide since the pandemic began.
For more on this story, see this week's Longford Leader.
