Longford friend of Archbishop Desmond Tutu to host special tribute event

Longford native Joe Murray is preparing to host a special online event to honour of his friend, the legendary South African humanitarian and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu, who passed away last Sunday at the age of 90.

Tonight's (Thursday, December 30) Celebration of the Life of Desmond Tutu event is being organised by Afri, an Irish peace and human rights organisation led by Mr Murray.

Archbishop Tutu was the organisation’s patron for almost thirty years, after it hosted his first visit to Ireland 1984.

Since then, Afri hosted the revered human rights leader several times, including in 1991 when he led the annual Afri famine walk in Doolough, County Mayo.

Afri helped lead the Irish campaign against apartheid and arranged for the Dunnes Stores strikers, who refused to handle South African fruit, to meet Tutu in London while on his way to collect the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo.

This meeting famously helped internationalise the campaign against apartheid, and the Irish campaign was later recognised by Nelson Mandela and others.

The online event place online on Thursday, December 30 from 8-9pm and several hundred people in Ireland and internationally are registered to attend.

It is being hosted by County Cavan author and activist Ruairí McKiernan and speakers and performers will include Dunnes Stores striker Mary Manning, Northern Ireland based South African poet Nandi Jola, and South African activist and MASI spokeperson Bulelani Mfaco, who is a resident at the Knockalisheen direct provision centre.

Speaking in advance of the event, Carrickboy man, Mr Murray says it will be an important moment of reflection for one of the true great giants for peace and justice in the world.

“He was an incredible human being and I feel privileged to have known him over so many years. He was a person who walked his talk and overcame huge adversity to continue spreading a message of hope in the world.

"He radiated a great warmth and humanity and was never afraid to smile yet he never shied away from the issues. He campaigned on many issues including LGBT rights, against the oppression of the Palestinian people, and stood up for those campaigning against Shell in Mayo.

"He also opposed militarism, including the horrendous weapons industry, which the Irish government has now decided to get involved in.

"Desmond Tutu's message is more important than ever and it is vital we honour him but also to act on this message by continuing to be courageous and hopeful, even when the odds are against us. It is for us now to continue his great legacy."

Registration for the Celebration of the Life of Desmond Tutu event is free and information can be founded on Eventbrite.ie or at www.afri.ie