Deaths in Longford - Thursday, December 30, 2021

Michael Higgins, Moigh, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home with his family, on Wednesday, December 29, of Michael Higgins, Moigh, Ballymahon, Longford. Sadly missed by his partner Noelle, daughters Olivia and Karen, son Michael, daughter-in-law Mary, daughters' partners John and Gintaras, loving grandchildren Tori, Michaela, Seán, Ciara, Rachel and Jay, sisters Margaret and Marian, brothers Pat, Seamus and David, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass is this Friday, December 31 at 12 noon in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. The Mass will be streamed on St Matthew's Church Facebook page. Family flowers only. Donations, if preferred, to the Irish Lung Foundation. Those attending the Mass are asked to observe social distancing guidelines. House private, please.

Frances Fitzpatrick (née Fitzpatrick), Addinstown, Delvin, Westmeath / Dring, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the tender loving care of her family and nursing staff in Rose Lodge Nursing Home, Killucan, on Monday, December 27, of Frances Fitzpatrick, Addinstown, Delvin, Co Westmeath and formerly of Kilmore, Dring, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband John. Loving mother of Brian (Leixlip), Declan (Edenderry), Sean (Ratoath), Raymond (Luxembourg) and Colm.

Frances will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Frances rest in peace.

Reposing at Ennis's funeral home, Killucan (N91 NN12) this Thursday afternoon, December 30 from 4pm followed by prayers at 5pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, December 31 at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Delvin, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live online on Delvin Parish Facebook and on churchmedia.tv/Westmeath

The family thank you for your kind consideration at this very sad time.

Helen Quinn (née McDermott), ''Sonas'' , Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family in the loving care of the nurses and staff of the Blackrock Clinic, on Thursday, December 23, of Helen Quinn (née McDermott), ''Sonas'', Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her mother Nellie and by her father Joe. Helen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband John, daughters Emma and Aoife, sons John and Diarmuid, brother Gerard, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home (walk through only) on Thursday, December 30 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, December 31 in St Mel's Cathedral at 11am , interment afterwards in Ballymacormack cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

For those of you who wished to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to may leave their personal messages in the condolences section below. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. So as to keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to mask wearing and social distancing protocols. House private, please.

Deirdre Lynch, Lacken, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of St Christopher's Hospice Cavan, surrounded by her family, after a long illness, on Monday, December 27, of Deirdre Lynch, Lacken, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by her parents Pat and Eileen. Sadly missed by her son Daniel, brother, sister, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Wednesday, December 29 from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral service and cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Dublin Road Cavan on Thursday, December 30 at 1pm. May she rest in peace.

Martin Gibbons, Ballinafad, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, after a short illness bravely borne, on Wednesday, December 29, of Martin Gibbons, Bromley, Kent, England and formerly of Ballinafad, Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Son of the late Peter and Gretta Gibbons. May he rest in peace. Funeral arrangements later.

Joseph 'Joe' Brady, Shanagarry, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff at Cavan General Hospital, on Monday, December 27, of Joseph 'Joe' Brady, Shanagarry, Ballinagh and late of Potahee, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Sadly missed by his sister Elish, brother Phelim, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. May he rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;