29 Dec 2021

Cronin to do global live stream Christmas gig from Drumlish tomorrow evening

Cronin to perform at Drumlish Festival

Jessica Thompson

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

As we make our way through that weird week between Christmas and New Year's where we don't know what day it is (it's Wednesday, by the way), we're looking for whatever entertainment we can find to keep us going.

Local band, Cronin, have the answer with a Christmas gig streaming live online from Transmission Rooms in Drumlish at 9pm tomorrow night, Thursday, December 30.

"It's been another weird year for us lot with all our live shows canceled like most of the music industry," said Mick Cronin.

"This time of year we normally have 20 gigs in the month of December. We couldn’t let the festive period go by without doing something so we have a live stream event live from Transmission Rooms in Drumlish live to the world and your living room. It is a ticketed event as these cost a few bob to put on.

"Hopefully see you back on the road in 2022  when we can. Keep safe and a very happy Christmas and New Year."

Tickets cost €8 each and can be purchased here.

