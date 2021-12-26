5,210 Longford drivers with penalty points on their driving licence
Longford has the second lowest number of drivers with penalty points in the country.
5,210 Longford drivers had penalty points on their driving licences this year. Leitrim has the lowest number with penalty points - 3,135.
Data released by the Road Safety Authority request shows that a total of 540,174 people had points on their licences on 30 September 2021.
The counties with the highest number of drivers with penalty points are Dublin (115,243 people) , followed by Cork (55,942) and Galway (28,707).
The full county by county breakdown was published by thejournal.ie on St Stephen's Day.
