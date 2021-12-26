WEATHER ALERT: Met Éireann issues Status Yellow fog warning for Longford and eleven other counties
Met Eireann has this afternoon issued a Status Yellow Weather Warning for fog for Longford and eleven other counties.
The Status Yellow Fog warning is for Cavan, Monaghan, Connacht, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly and Westmeath.
Met Éireann is warning of dense fog in many areas tonight (Sunday, December 26, St Stephen's Day) and on Monday morning (December 27). The warning is valid from 10pm tonight until noon on Monday.
