Deaths in Longford - Thursday, December 23, 2021

Patrick Joseph (Paddy) Ganly, Lissaquill, Tang, Ballymahon, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, December 22, of Patrick Joseph (Paddy) Ganly

Lissaquill, Tang, Ballymahon, Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents Annie and William, his sister Nuala Newman and his brothers Tommy and Joe. Paddy will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his brother Bernard, sisters Betty Igoe, Maureen Dillon and Sheila Keogh. Brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral mass on Friday, December 24 at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Tang followed by Burial in Drumraney Cemetery. A live stream of the Funeral mass will be available on Tang Parish Facebook page. Ar dheis De ar a anam dilis.



George Crawford, Annaghmaconway, Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, on Wednesday, December 22, of George Crawford, Annaghmaconway, Cloone, Leitrim. Predeceased by his sister Maureen. Deeply regretted by his brother Tom and sister-in-law Margaret (Birmingham), nephews Shane and Enda Tiernan, Kenneth and Thomas Crawford and niece Caroline Crawford, extended family, relatives and his many neighbours and friends.May his Gentle soul rest in peace.

George’s remains will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone via Drumbore Rd and Annaghmaconway for Funeral Mass on Tuesday, December 28 at 12 noon, followed by burial in the local cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government guidelines with regard to social distancing, handshaking and face coverings.

Annie Carty (née Gately), Cloontuskert, Lanesboro, Roscommon / Dysart, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the devoted care of the staff at Innis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague, on Wednesday, December 22, of Annie Carty (née Gately), Cloontuskert, Lanesboro, Roscommon and formerly of Garrynagran, Dysart, Ballyforan, Co Roscommon. Beloved wife of the late Patrick, sister of the late James and much loved mother to Mary Quinn (Corlea, Killoe), Eileen O’Hara (Cloontuskert), Ena Sweeney (Cartron, Strokestown) and Sean (Cloontuskert). She will be very sadly missed by her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren Kelsey and Alex, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, relatives, many friends and good neighbours. May Annie rest in peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Thursday evening, December 23 from 6.30pm until 8pm followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague arriving at 8.30pm. In accordance with guidelines, this will be walked through only please. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, December 24 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery. For those wishing to offer their sympathies, we suggest using the online condolence link below. The Carty family very much appreciates your support at this time.

Please note that the funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live at 12 noon on Friday by CLICKING HERE.

PJ Reilly, Enaghan, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, December 21, of PJ Reilly, Enaghan, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Predeceased by his parents. PJ will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Rose (nee Brady), son Martin, daughter Majella, sisters Bridget Swansborough (Surrey, U.K.) and Eileen Woolley (Surrey, U.K.), daughter-in-law Yvonne, grandchildren Isabelle, William, Senan, Charlotte and Isla, brother-in-law John Brady (Berneyhill, Gowna), niece Melissa, nephew Patrick, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, December 24 in the Church of the Holy Family, Gowna, at 12 noon, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live (link to be updated on Wednesday). The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o M.J. Dolan Funeral Directors or any family member. House strictly private, please.

Maureen Donegan (née O'Toole), Lisnageeragh, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred, suddenly in Mullingar General Hospital, on Friday, December 17, of Maureen Donegan (nee O'Toole), Lisnageeragh, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and formerly of Archway, London.

She is predeceased by her parents Paddy and Mary, brothers, sisters and her grandson baby Thomas. Maureen will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her loving husband Tom, son Steve, daughter Susan, son-in-law Thomas, grandchildren Conor and Laura, sisters Chrisy and Rosleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends here in Ireland and England. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace Maureen.

Reposing in her son-in-law Thomas and daughter Susan's home in Lisnageeragh, Edgeworthstown, on Wednesday, December 22 from 3pm until 7pm. Family time on Thursday morning, December 23 please. Removal on Thursday, December 23 to St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown, for funeral mass at 11am, followed with cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan at 1pm. Funeral mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown/

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research Ireland, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Please remember to practice social distancing at all times and wear a face covering.

Bridie Gearty, Whitehall, Roscommon / Tarmonbarry, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of the Hospice Staff at Tullamore General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, following a short illness bravely borne, on Monday, December 20 of Bridie Gearty Whitehall Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon.

Predeceased by her mother Elizabeth and her father John. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, brother Paddy, sisters Mary, Kathleen and Betty, sister in law Kathleen, brothers in law Johnny and Michael, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home in Whitehall (walk through only) on Wednesday, December 22 from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 23 at 2pm in The Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall. Burial afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live via webcam: www.churchservices.tv/tarmonbarry .

To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Tullamore Hospice or Roscommon/Mayo Hospice c/o Tom Crosby Funeral Undertaker, Tarmonbarry or to any family member.

Bernadette Twaddle, Trillick-a-temple, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, December 19, of Bernadette Twaddle, Trillick-a-temple, Longford. Predeceased by her infant sister Rebecca and by her infant brother Jonathan. Bernadette will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, father James, mother Marion, sisters Christine, Victoria and Charlotte, brothers James, Frank and Liam, sisters-in-law Julieanne, Bríd and Ola, adoring niece Abbie, adoring nephews Bobby and Jamie, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Wednesday evening, December 22 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, December 23 in St. Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Bernadette would have liked people attending to wear bright colours. To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to I.W.A - Kenagh , c/o Glennon Funeral directors or any family member. House private please.

John Gill, Garryglass, Scramogue, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, on Sunday, December 19, of John Gill, Garryglass, Scramogue, Co Roscommon, retired national school teacher of Ballinameen NS. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Mary Ellen, his older brothers Patrick and Luke and Luke’s wife Tess. John will be sadly missed by his sister-in-law Maura, his nieces and nephews Marion, Bernadette, Luke, Michael and Gloria, his extended family, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, December 23 at 11.30am in St Anne's Church, Scramogue, with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Mass will be streamed live via https://www.facebook.com/Tullys-Funeral-Directors-105986747880802/

To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Patient Comfort Fund , Drumderrig Nursing Home c/o Tully’s funeral directors or any family member.

Ciaran Harte, Sandymount, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, after a long illness at St Vincent’s University Hospital on Friday, December 17, of Ciaran Harte, Sandymount, Dublin and late of Longford. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Predeceased by his brothers Fr Pat, Matt and Mel. He will be deeply missed by his children Sara, Hugh and Rory, his sisters Kay, Mary Frances, Peggy and Deirdre, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and his extended family and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Removal on Thursday morning, December 23 to St Mary, Star of the Sea Church, Sandymount, arriving at 9.50 am for Funeral Mass at 10am which may be viewed on the parish web cam https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-star-of-the-sea-sandymount/ followed by burial at Shanganagh Cemetery. No flowers, please.

Kathleen Kenny (née Collins), Gortfree, Curraghboy, Roscommon / Strokestown, Co Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 94th year, surrounded by her loving family in the tender and loving care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Roscommon University Hospital, on Monday, December 20, of Kathleen Kenny (née Collins), Gortfree, Curraghboy, Co Roscommon, and formerly of Clooncagh, Strokestown, Co Roscommon and Oakwood Nursing Home, Roscommon.

Predeceased by her husband Johnny, infant son Ian, sisters Teresa and Una, brothers Frank and Michael. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Mary McGowan (Ballyleague), son Val (Gortfree), son-in-law Vincent, daughter-in-law.

Martina, grandchildren Nadine, Oisín, Niamh, John and Ruairí, sisters-in-law Maise Gately, Josephine McGovern and Vera Cummins, brother-in-law Billy Kenny (USA), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many good friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. (House Strictly Private Please due to Covid-19).

Kathleen will repose at St Brigid's Funeral Home, Brideswell (N37 EK88) on Wednesday evening, December 22 from 5pm (Walk through only) with removal at 6.45pm to St Brigid's Church, Curraghboy, arriving for 7.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday morning, December 23 at 11am with burial afterwards in Cam Cemetery. (Church capacity is limited to 50%). Kathleen's family are very conscious of the risks of Covid-19, therefore request those attending the funeral to please follow all guidelines in regard to sanitising, mask wearing and refrain from handshaking & hugging. The Kenny family thank you for your support at this time.

