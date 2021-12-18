Search

18 Dec 2021

WEATHER WARNING: Met Éireann warns of dense fog and hazardous driving conditions for Longford and five other counties

Met Eireann is warning of dense fog and hazardous conditions tonight and into tomorrow morning for Longford and five other counties Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Offaly and Westmeath.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Fog Warning from 9pm tonight until noon on Sunday.

The forecaster is warning that areas of dense fog will form tonight in near calm conditions and will be slow to lift on Sunday morning.

Poor visibility will lead to hazardous travelling conditions.

