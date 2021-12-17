Search

17 Dec 2021

EXPLAINER: What are the new Covid-19 restrictions announced for Christmas for Ireland due to Omicron

A number of new restrictions have been announced for Ireland for Christmas as an attempt to stop the spread of the Omicron variant in Ireland. 

BREAKING: Taoiseach confirms hospitality venues to close at 8pm in bid to tackle Omicron threat

The new restrictions announced this evening by Michael Martin are as follows:

* all restaurants and bars, excluding takeaways or delivery services, must close at 8pm

*there should be no indoor events after 8pm

* for indoor events scheduled earlier in the day, attendance should be limited to 50% of venue capacity or 1,000 people, whichever is lower

* attendance at all outdoor events should be limited to 50% of venue capacity or 5,000 people, whichever is lower

* wedding receptions can take place after 8pm but with a capacity limit of 100 guests

* restricted movement advice for all close contacts will be enhanced. For those who have received a booster at least one week ago, they will have to restrict movement for 5 days and take 3 antigen tests

* for those that have not yet received a booster, they must restrict their movement for ten days. The HSE will consider the best testing regime for people in this category

* all people arriving into the country from overseas will be required to have an antigen or PCR test in line with their vaccination or recovery status

*all passengers arriving in Ireland should now be advised to conduct antigen testing on a daily basis for a period of five consecutive days commencing on the day of arrival

