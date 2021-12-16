Search

16 Dec 2021

Longford County Council bosses count cost of Storm Barra fallout

STORM barra

A number of trees were brought down last week as a result of Storm Barra

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Local authority bosses are this week running the rule over the clean up costs brought about by Storm Barra which saw more than a dozen trees uprooted and leave scores of homes without electricity.

High winds and driving rain over the course of last Tuesday and Wednesday kept local authorities and emergency services busy for much of it.

Despite Longford being issued with a yellow weather warning and below the orange advisory issued to some of the worst affected counties, Storm Barra and its after effects were still felt countywide.

Longford County Council dealt with a “significant number” of fallen trees , with ESB wires becoming entangled in branches in one instance, while there was an emergency road closure (L-10152 - 98 Bar to Drumlish road) due to the Black River having burst its banks.

