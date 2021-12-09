Granard saddened by death of kind nurse and esteemed member of St Mary's church choir

Feelings of sadness and genuine regret were felt throughout the region on Friday, December 3 as the news became known that Frances Monahan of Ballinagall, Granard had passed to her eternal reward.

Predeceased by her husband Richard, Frances, formerly of Ballinacree, Oldcastle, Co Meath, was dear mother of Helen and Claire and much loved granny to Charlotte and Cian.

Frances was in failing health for the past few months but her death has come as a shock to her family and many friends.

Frances was a nurse throughout her working life and was known for her great kindness to all her patients and on her retirement this kindness and generosity was extended to her local community and she was involved in all that's good in the parish.

Blessed with a lovely singing voice, Frances was a member of St Mary's Church choir and she was also a member of the Baptism team in St Mary's where it was always a pleasure to work with her and where she'll be sorely missed.

As a volunteer Frances always gave of her best and believed in doing a good job and no doubt these great standards have been passed on to her family.

Sympathy is extended to her daughters Helen and Claire, brothers Fr Sean, Fr Alo, Fr Finian and Brendan Connaughton, sons-in-law Francesco and Fintan, grandchildren Charlotte and Cian, sister-in-law Geraldine, brother-in-law Noel, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours at this very sad and difficult time. May she rest in peace.

Frances lay in repose at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard, on Monday, December 6 and Funeral Mass took place the following day at St Mary’s Church, Granard, followed by Christian burial in Granardkille Cemetery.