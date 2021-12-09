Longford Women's Link chief hails European award for See Her Elected initiative

See Her Elected (SHE) the feminist, community-led, rural initiative to support women into politics in the Midlands and North West has been crowned the winner of the 2021 Innovation in Politics Award in the Democracy category.

It is the first time Ireland has won this prestigious award.

The award was announced in Brussels last Wednesday, December 1 by the Vice-President for Democracy and Demography of the European Commission, Dubravka Šuica.

Members of the See Her Elected team including Dr Michelle Maher and CEO of Longford Women’s Link, Tara Farrell were in Brussels to accept the award with Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage Peter Burke.

The annual Innovation in Politics Awards recognise creative projects from across Europe which break new ground to find innovative solutions for today’s challenges.

The awards are presented to projects in recognition of their innovative projects based on European values of social balance, democracy, and human rights – regardless of their party affiliation or level of government.

A citizens’ jury comprising over 1,000 Europeans evaluated over 400 projects to determine the 90 finalists and winners in the Awards’ nine categories.

See Her Elected beat off stiff competition to be selected as the overall winner in the Democracy category of the awards.

Programme Manager with SHE, Dr Michelle Maher said she is “honoured” that the SHE programme is receiving such international recognition.

“We are absolutely thrilled that See Her Elected has been selected as the overall winner in the democracy category in the Innovation in Politics Award. See Her Elected was established in 2019 so to reach this level of international recognition in a few short years is truly remarkable.

"The fact that we are the first Irish winners makes it even more special! It is fantastic recognition for See Her Elected and our work to increase the numbers of women in local politics in the rural NorthWest-Midlands Region of Ireland, where anything from 78% to 95% of the elected local authority councillors are men. We need our council chambers to be more reflective of society and we need to see more women in politics in order to have more balanced decision making.

Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage Peter Burke said: “We are over the moon with the news that See Her Elected has won this award.

CEO of Longford Women’s Link Tara Farrell said that the major international award was “testament to the passion, commitment and hard work of Programme Manager Dr Michelle Maher and the SHE team” and she was deeply honoured that the programme had received international recognition.

A big focus of this year’s awards is the fact that Covid gave a push to digitalisation in all areas of politics as Dr Maher explained: “Covid-19 required SHE to move the programme online, increasing the geographical spread and numbers of women engaged with.

"Women have been empowered to value their perspective and seek to have it included in decision-making. SHE has validated their viewpoints as being broader than ‘women’s issues’, and empowered them to have their voices heard on traditionally male issues such as planning, the environment, employment, water services, etc.

"The ongoing impact of this is to ensure greater engagement by rural women in local politics, leading to increased participation and visibility in local and national politics.”