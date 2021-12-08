Irish Water in move to improve supply levels in Granard

Irish Water, working in partnership with Longford County Council, is progressing with essential water mains replacement works in Ballywillan, Granard to improve the security of supply and reduce high levels of leakage in the area.

The works, which are scheduled to begin this month, will involve the replacement of over 500 metres of old problematic water mains along the L5126 that were prone to leakage.

The pipes will be replaced with new, high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes which will reduce high levels of bursts and leakage which was impacting water supply to customers in this area.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead, these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

To facilitate the safe delivery of these works and to minimise disruption to customers, work will be completed in short sections. Traffic management will be in place with local and emergency traffic maintained at all times.

Irish Water and Longford County Council will make every effort to maintain normal supply to all properties throughout the works however some short-term water interruptions may be necessary and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water interruptions and temporary road closures.

Irish Water and Longford County Council regret any inconvenience these improvement works may cause. These works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by GMC Utilities Ltd and are expected to be completed in early 2022.

Speaking about these works, Matt Thompson, Irish Water’s Regional Lead, commented, “These works are vital to ensure a more secure water supply to homes and businesses in Granard and are part of a significant investment by Irish Water to safeguard the water supply. We understand this type of work can be inconvenient and we will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.”



These works are an example of how Irish Water is working in partnership with Longford County Council to reduce leaks every day. Fixing leaks can be complicated with over 63,000km of water pipe in Ireland. Most leaks aren’t visible, resulting in precious water being lost but we are making progress. In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%, by the end of 2020 it was reduced to 40% and we are currently on course to achieving a national leakage rate of 38% by the end of 2021.



The national Leakage Reduction Programme which will see €500 million invested up to the end of 2021 helps to reduce the level of leakage across the country by fixing and replacing old water mains. This will ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for our health, our environment and our growing population and economy. For more information, please visit www.water.ie/reducingleaks.