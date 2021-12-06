Search

06 Dec 2021

Pandemic Unemployment Payment applications from tomorrow

Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment form

The original Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment form which said it would last six weeks

Newly unemployed applicants affected by the latest government restrictions will be able to apply for the relaunched Pandemic Unemployment Scheme (PUP) by Tuesday, December 7.

It was scrapped during the summer, but now the government has been forced into a u-turn, because of the impact it will have on the hospitality sector, in the lead up to Christmas and the New Year.

With re imposed restrictions for the hospitality sector and other restrictions that are being taken to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys confirmed over the weekend that the Government has decided to reopen for a limited period the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) to support people who lose employment arising from the new restrictions.

Minister Humphreys commented:

“I know many workers in the hospitality sector will be worried.  The Pandemic Unemployment Payment will be open for applications for workers impacted by these latest restrictions.

“My Department is finalising arrangements and full details will be announced, and the scheme will be ready for new applicants, by Tuesday.”

The Department will announce further details tomorrow on how individuals impacted by the announcement may apply for PUP.

The Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) is a social welfare payment for employees and self-employed people who have lost all their employment due to the Covid-19 public health emergency.

PUP is paid every Tuesday into a bank account in the State and current indications are that the reinstatement of the full €350 is expected.

