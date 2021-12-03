Search

03 Dec 2021

Taoiseach confirms tightening of Covid restrictions from next week

Taoiseach confirms tightening of Covid restrictions from next week

Taoiseach Micheál Martin addressed the nation this Friday night

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has confirmed a range of new restrictions will take effect from next Tuesday, December 7.

These include the closure of nightclubs, as well as strict social distancing rules in restaurants and bars which will have to operate a table-service only with a limit of six adults per table.

Indoor capacity will also be reduced to 50% for all cultural, entertainment and sporting events and the requirement for a Covid pass will be extended to gyms and hotels.

Other measures include limiting private gatherings to three other households.

“We are nowhere near back where we were,” the Taoiseach told the country in a televised address.

“We will get through this latest twist by drawing on the spirit of resilience that has got us to this point,” he added.

“My message this evening is a difficult one,” he told the country. “I understand and I share the disappointment and frustration this will cause for many of you.”

Mr Martin said the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, as well as extra socialising at Christmas, was a major cause for concern.

“The risks associated with proceeding into the Christmas period without some restrictions to reduce the volume of social contacts is just too high. This is not about going back to the days of lockdowns,” he said.

The restrictions announced this Friday will remain in place until January 9.

