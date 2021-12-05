Great work done by Longford’s landowners

Cllr Colin Dalton has complimented landowners on “the great work that’s been done” with regard to hedgecutting over recent weeks.
“They’ve done great work on hedgecutting which leaves roads a lot safer,” he said.
“I’d like to encourage the other landowners to follow suit. There’s been lots done but there’s more to do. There’s three months left to do it,” he added.
“That goes for the whole county. It’s better than it’s been in years. The roads are safer for lorries, pedestrians, runners, etc, so I would encourage others to follow suit.”
