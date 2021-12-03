Longford couple found at McDonalds brought to court over breach of Covid restrictions

A man and a woman have appeared in Longford District Court charged with a breach of Covid restrictions.

Samuel Power of 18 The Hollows, Longford, and Winnie Ward of 15 Palace Drive, Longford, both appeared before Judge Bernadette Owens on Tuesday of last week.

Gda Aidan Lenehan gave evidence that on February 8, 2021, at the N4 Axis Centre, he stopped a vehicle occupied by Ms Ward, Mr Power and a youth.

“Both adults were from different households and on a non-essential journey,” said Gda Lenehan.

“Where did that come into regulation?” asked Judge Owens. “Were they outside their five kilometres?”

“No, but they were from two different households,” said Gda Lenehan, “If they’d been walking, I wouldn’t have said anything but they were in a car together.”

Solicitor for the defence, Bríd Mimnagh explained that her two clients were very young and in a relationship and stressed that getting food was not against Covid restrictions.

“They’re young people in a relationship and they went to McDonald’s at the Axis Centre for a takeaway.

“They accept they were stopped and they were there but they were within their five kilometres.

“The fixed charge penalty notice was unpaid because they’re young people on limited social welfare. I don’t think either would be known to the court.”

Gda Lenehan confirmed that neither of the accused had any previous convictions.

“I’m striking out Winnie Ward’s charge,” said Judge Owens, “and I’m fining Mr Power €100 with three months to pay.”