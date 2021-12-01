ShopLongford campaign continues as festive season gets underway

Longford County Council, Longford Local Enterprise Office and Longford Chamber of Commerce are urging people to continue to show their support for local businesses this Christmas.

It follows a fantastic weekend in Longford town and Granard, where footfall was high as festivities took place under the Longford Live & Local Winter 2021 banner, with a countywide schedule of culture and entertainment yet to come over the coming four weeks.

This week’s #ShopLongford message is emphasising the fact that small businesses create four times as many jobs as big online retailers, so it pays our own communities to shop local.

The message is also being promoted as part of the #ShopLongford social media campaign in special Christmas messages from our Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Peggy Nolan, as well as Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi, Cathaoirleach of Granard Municipal District Cllr Paraic Brady and Cathaoirleach of Ballymahon Municipal District Cllr Mick Cahill.

The #ShopLongford message is also going out loud and strong on Shannonside FM radio, thanks to the generous support of Longford artist Declan Nerney and his quintessential Christmas song “The Christmas Hooley”, which has been specially adapted for the shop local message and is being sung by none other, than the man himself.

It all comes as Longford Municipal District has confirmed that free off-street parking will be provided in Longford Town every weekend over the seasonal period and every day from Saturday, December 18 to Saturday, January 1, 2022 to encourage visitors to #ShopLongford.

The #ShopLongford campaign on social media is showcasing the vast array of local businesses operating in-store and online from County Longford. Whether you're looking for the best in local food produce or a tipple from a micro-brewery, something for the home or garden, fashion for the whole family, a yoga session or a pamper session #ShopLongford will point you in the right direction.

And if you are still looking for inspiration, there is a full list of businesses operating locally available to browse through on localenterprise.ie/Longford