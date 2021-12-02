Search

02 Dec 2021

Freedom of County Longford to be conferred on award-winning filmmaker and journalist Shaunagh Connaire

Freedom of County Longford to be conferred on award-winning filmmaker and journalist Shaunagh Connaire

Award-winning filmmaker and journalist Shaunagh Connaire who is to receive the Freedom of County Longford on Friday

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The Freedom of County Longford will be conferred on award-winning filmmaker and journalist Shaunagh Connaire this week.

The honour will be bestowed upon the Longford town native, who is also the first woman to receive the Freedom of County Longford, at an official conferring ceremony this Friday evening, December 3 at Longford Rugby Club.

Attendance at the event, which is by invitation only, will be strictly managed, in accordance with public health guidelines.

Huge appointment for Longford journalist as she links up with Amal and George Clooney and the Clooney Foundation for Justice

'This job is nothing short of a privilege for me' - Shaunagh Connaire

Down Memory Lane | A gallery of Longford photographic memories from two decades ago

Shaunagh’s frontline work has included reporting live from the Ebola zone in Sierra Leone and the refugee crisis in the Middle East and she has also operated undercover in China to uncover human rights abuses.

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Peggy Nolan says it was a very easy choice for her to make, “Shaunagh is an extraordinary journalist and filmmaker who is known across the world. This honour is in recognition of her outstanding contribution to society through her work. I welcome this opportunity to highlight her efforts to make the world a better place, by highlighting injustice and shining a light on corruption.”

Chief Executive Paddy Mahon added, “I wish to acknowledge Shaunagh’s work and achievements, especially regarding Human Rights. It’s rare that we have someone from our county who is touching boundaries across the globe.”

Shaunagh attended Meán School Mhuire in Longford town. She graduated from UCD in 2006 and received an MA in Journalism from Goldsmiths College in London in 2008.

Since her graduation, Shaunagh has worked as an Editor with the Financial Times in New York, a correspondent for Channel 4 Dispatches and Unreported World in the UK and a producer with the BBC.

In 2009, she was shortlisted as 'Student Broadcast Journalist of the Year' by the Guardian and Sky News, just one year after leaving her career as an accountant with KPMG. She has also been nominated for an Emmy award and won a duPont-Columbia award for her PBS Frontline documentary about the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

She is also the creator and host of the Media Tribe podcast. Shaunagh and her family now live in New York where she currently works for George and Amal Clooney as Director of Communications and Media for The Clooney Foundation for Justice.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media