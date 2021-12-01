Search

01 Dec 2021

Drumlish event to mark World Disability Day on Friday

Drumlish event to mark World Disability Day on Friday

Sarah Jermyn who is one of the organisers of Friday’s event in Drumlish to mark World Disability Day

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To coincide with World Disability Day, Sarah Jermyn, with the help of other volunteers, is running an event for twenty autistic children at the Drumlish Community Sports Hub this Friday, December 3.

Sarah explained, “From 4 to 6.30pm, there are two events running back to back - ‘Fun Fitness & Football For All’ and ‘Interactive Music & Dance’ and it is all being run by qualified and experienced coaches.”

First up is the ‘Fun Fitness & Football For All’ and Sarah said the children will get involved in games, exercise and football skills, all with an inclusive and multi-ability approach.

She added, “The aim is to get the children moving, and having fun.”

The second part of the event will focus on ‘Interactive Music & Dance’. Sarah pointed out, “This consists of an interactive music session, and an interactive dance session, where the children will get involved in movement, and making music, with various instruments and objects. It is a very sensory appropriate activity.”

Sarah said Friday’s event in Drumlish is the beginning of many activities for children with autism and other disabilities in Longford.

“We are in the final stages of planning a weekly club that will invite all children with disabilities to attend. And our Football For All club will also be restarting in January. Both of these will give inclusive sport in Longford a great boost,” she concluded.

To book your child’s place or for more information, please contact Sarah 086 150 6416 or Sonia 085 754 8083.

