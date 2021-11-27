HSE Midlands Director of Public Health calls for Longford support to help increase vaccine uptake

Dr Una Fallon, Director of Public Health in the HSE Midlands Department of Public Health, covering the four counties of Longford, Westmeath, Laois and Offaly, is asking for the support of everybody in efforts to increase Covid-19 vaccination uptake rates in communities.

Dr Fallon outlined, “As you know the national Covid-19 case numbers are rising again and we have seen a significant increase in our own counties in the Midlands as well as nationally in the last two weeks.

“Vaccination against Covid-19 is safe and effective. While the number of cases, hospitalisations and numbers in ICU are increasing, the hospital situation would be worse if over 90% of our population was not vaccinated. The death rate from Covid-19 is a fraction of what it would be without the vaccine. Everything possible is being done to protect the most vulnerable such as the elderly, the immunocompromised and Health Care Workers and these groups are currently being offered a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine or ‘booster’ vaccine.

“Covid-19 vaccination is the greatest measure we can all take in order to protect ourselves and others from severe infection, hospitalisation, and even death. It is in all our interests - medically, socially, culturally, economically – to try to achieve the highest vaccination rate possible in the Midlands,” she added.

The HSE Midlands Department of Public Health, is urging people, to come forward to receive their Covid-19 vaccine and booster in an effort to improve vaccination uptake in the region.

While the majority of people in the Midlands eligible for vaccination have come forward, vaccination uptake rates in some of the Local Electoral Areas (LEAs) are lower than the national average.

Recently, Mike Ryan of the WHO stated that we all “need to do a deep dive on who is vaccinated and who is not vaccinated. If you have a significant number in the community who remain unvaccinated and who are at high risk of disease and you have intense community transmission, your health system will come under pressure.”

Dr Fallon explained that The Midlands Department of Public Health is working on a number of strategies to improve Covid-19 vaccination uptake rates in the region including supporting a range of workplaces and hard-to-reach communities with vaccine advocacy using translated materials and dedicated vaccination clinics.

“However, we need help and would appreciate support from all local communities and voluntary organisations in spreading the message. We know that Covid-19 vaccines save lives,” she added.

Information on COVID-19 vaccine

General HSE written information in English and many other languages:

Find the vaccine information materials at hse.ie/covid19vaccinematerials

COVID-19 vaccines easy read and accessible information formats are available here

COVID-19 vaccine resources and information have been translated into 38 different languages. To access translated COVID-19 information, visit: https://www.hse.ie/eng/services/covid-19-resources-and-translations/translated-covid19-information/?utm

Walk-in vaccination clinics

You can also get your vaccine without an appointment at a walk-in clinic. The walk-in clinics open this week are listed on HSE website

Walk-in clinics are open for people aged 12 and older. Children aged 12 to 15 must attend with their parent or guardian.

Walk-in clinics are for first and second dose only. You cannot get a booster dose at a walk-in vaccination clinic. You can find more information on the booster dose here.

Find a pharmacy giving COVID-19 vaccines

Many pharmacies are now offering COVID-19 vaccines to people aged 12 and over. Find a pharmacy to book your vaccine appointment. You can find more information here.

Where to find COVID-19 Vaccination Information

We encourage everyone to read about the COVID-19 vaccine and to get their information from a factual, trusted source – here are the links to the pages with information on the vaccine:

Read the National Immunisation Advisory Committee Chapter about COVID-19 vaccine

Information in Irish Sign Language: information resources on the COVID-19 vaccines in Irish Sign Language are available here



Video information on the Covid-19 vaccine for women who are pregnant, in different languages



Polish https://youtu.be/spz73WjNcyo



Spanish https://youtu.be/I7It7et1NWw



Portuguese https://youtu.be/hkQ5L7_NfPc



Romanian https://youtu.be/_FRmkl3NVbk



Mandarin Chinese https://youtu.be/EHsJBYz4dCA



Russian https://youtu.be/PgNZgSEZR8U



Lithuanian https://youtu.be/rd9Nnp3mj5I



You can contact your doctor, pharmacist or call HSELive:

Freephone 1800 700 700 or 01 240 8787 - open 8am to 8pm, Monday to Sunday