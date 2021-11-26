Search

26 Nov 2021

Covid-19 incidence rate in Longford remains stubbornly high Picture: Martin Sanchez on Unsplash

Longford Leader reporter

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford has the third highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country according to the HSPC (Health Protection Surveillance Centre).

In the seven days from November 15 - 21 inclusive, there were 352 confirmed new cases of Covid-19 in the county, amounting to a seven day incidence rate of 861.2 per 100,000 population, the third highest behind neighbouring Westmeath (980.1) and Carlow (883.5).  

In the fourteen days from November 8 - 21 inclusive, there were 620 new cases of Covid-19 recorded across county Longford.

According to the latest figures on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub, from November 9 to 22, there were 563 new cases of Covid-19 in county Longford.

There were 46 cases of Covid-19 reported in County Longford on Tuesday, November 23. This number is approximately 1.18% of all cases across all counties for the same day.   

And up to midnight on November 23 there have been 4,846 cases of Covid-19 recorded in county Longford since the pandemic began. 

In Longford Municipal District (population 16,046), between November 9 and 22, there were 256 confirmed cases of Covid-19 giving the MD a 14-day incidence rate of 1,595.4 per 100,000 population, well above the national rate of 1,268.4. 

In Granard Municipal District (population 10,674), between November 9 and 22, there were 149 confirmed cases of Covid-19 giving the MD a 14-day incidence rate of 1,395.9 per 100,000 population, just above the national rate. 

In Ballymahon Municipal District (population 14,153), between November 9 and 22, there were 158 confirmed cases of Covid-19 giving the MD a 14-day incidence rate of 1,116.4 per 100,000 population, just below the national rate.  

