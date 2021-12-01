Search

01 Dec 2021

SEAI online event for county Longford businesses and community organisations

SEAI online event for county Longford businesses and community organisations

SEAI online event for county Longford businesses and community organisations

SEAI’s Sustainable Energy Communities programme will host an online event for community organisations and businesses in county Longford on Tuesday, December 7 at 8pm.

Speakers will include:
l John B Smith, KORE Retrofits Ltd. on SEAI’s Community Grants and Warmer Homes schemes.
l Ger Meaney, Climate 23, on the SME Energy Audit scheme and Energy Master Plans.
l Lorraine O’Connor, Longford County Council.
l Breda Murphy, Ballinamuck-Drumlish Sustainable Energy Community.
l Hugh Baxter, SEAI County Mentor & Isabella Donnelly, SEAI Regional Coordinator.

The event is free of change. You can register via the following LINK For further details, contact: 087 222 2543.

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) Community Grants and Warmer Homes schemes offer grant aid for a variety of energy saving upgrades for communities, businesses, and homes.

Under the SME Energy Audit scheme, businesses and organisations which spend over €10,000 can avail of a €2,000 voucher for a consultant to conduct an audit of the SME’s energy use.

In County Longford, there are currently eight Sustainable Energy Communities (SEC’s) participating in SEAI’s SEC programme – in Abbeyshrule, Ballinamuck -Drumlish, Ballymahon, Edgeworthstown, Granard, Lanesboro, Longford town and Moyne.

The programme is open to all communities with an interest in reducing energy consumption and becoming more sustainable.
Ballinamuck-Drumlish is the first SEC in Longford to develop a community Energy Master Plan.

The plan, which is funded by SEAI and due for completion in July 2022, will establish the current baseline energy use in the Ballinamuck-Drumlish area and identify potential energy savings projects.

Sustainable Energy Communities in the Midlands and South-East are coordinated by the Mullingar-based Energy and Engineering company, ORS.

The Longford County Mentor for the SEC programme is Hugh Baxter. Contact 087 222 2543 or by email at: HBaxter@CerenaConsulting.onMicrosoft.com 

Details of the Sustainable Energy Communities programme are available at: Sustainable Energy Communities | SEAI.

