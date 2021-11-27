LCSP online public information event for Longford people next Monday

The Local Community Safety Partnership (LCSP) is a new government initiative that will bring together statutory services, the voluntary and community sector, local councillors and community members from around the county to work together to identify and tackle community safety issues that affect people here in Longford.

LCSP is hosting an online public information session on Monday, 29 November 29 from 6.30 to 8pm.

This information session aims to raise public awareness of the initiative and to explain the next steps- a wide ranging public consultation that will inform the development of the Community Safety Plan.

The Community Safety Plan will be delivered with the support of the Partnership members and their organisations as well as the community of County Longford.

Speakers will include the Chairperson of the Local Community Safety Partnership, and representatives from the Department of Justice, Longford County Council and An Garda Síochána.

There will be a short breakout session, where you will have a chance to talk about community safety issues in your area, and how these could be solved.

For further information contact Janine Bartley, Community Safety Coordinator at community safety @longfordcoco.ie