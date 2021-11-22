Search

22/11/2021

Celebrations in Edgeworthstown as new state-of-the-art library is officially opened

Celebrations in Edgeworthstown as new state-of-the-art library is officially opened

Jessica Thompson

It was a historic day in Edgeworthstown as the ribbon was finally cut on the magnificent €4.3 million new community library.

The project, which is jointly funded by Department of Rural Community Development and Longford County Council in partnership with the community in Edgeworthstown, is the culmination of many years of planning, design and construction.

This new state of the art library is located prominently on the Main Street where it is easily accessible to all.

The library is open to the public now.

Pictured: Paula Mulry; Helen Sheridan; Longford County Librarian Mary Carleton Reynolds; Cathaoirleach, Longford County Council Cllr Peggy Nolan; Catherine Lee; Chief Executive, Longford County Council Paddy Mahon; Nicola Kenneally; Director of Services Longford County Council Barbara Heslin; and Margaret Mulligan.

