Devil’s Disciples raising funds for Food Bank in Drumlish this weekend

This weekend will see a fundraising drive by the Devil’s Disciples MC Ireland who will do a charity motorcycle run followed by a night of rock at the Mill bar in Drumlish this Saturday.

The Devil’s Disciples MC has been established for over 40 years and prides itself on supporting local charities and communities year round by hosting charity events such as poker runs (a trip on bikes around the area of the event) and Rock Nights (a party for the local community) where donations are collected and raffles had.

These events happen regularly around Ireland and you can keep up to date by following them on Facebook by searching Devil’s Disciples MC Ireland support, and check out where the next event is being held.

The Longford food bank (Ken Smollen food appeal) is a local volunteer group founded in February 2020. Their aim is a continuation of the excellent work started by the Ken Smollen food appeal.

The two founding members of the Longford Food Bank are Sinead Reilly and Louise McCann. They saw the great work being done by the Ken Smollen Food Appeal and the need for it in the local community.

This coming Saturday, November 20 at The Mill bar Drumlish, the Longford Food Bank in association with the Devil’s Disciples MC Ireland are hosting two charity events - firstly a motorcycle poker run for bikers meeting at 2pm and leaving at 3pm sharp. Afterwards, there will be a party from 7 pm till late.

All proceeds from this event will be converted into vouchers presented to the Longford Food Bank to help with their ongoing work with struggling families in County Longford. All are welcome to come from 7 pm, where there will be music and raffle prizes on the night.

Devil’s Disciples MC Ireland West Coast chapter are delighted to continue their support of the Longford Food Bank.

Devil’s Disciples MC Ireland are based in local Communities and support local good causes. Please find Longford Food Bank on Facebook if you would like to know more about the food bank or if you yourself need to avail of their services.