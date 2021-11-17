Search

17/11/2021

Operation Blue Santa continues to raise funds for worthy Longford community groups

Operation Blue Santa continues to raise funds for worthy Longford community groups

Blue Santa met with Little Blue Hero Daragh Hopkins his parents & brother Cathal who was an elf at the Garda Band concert in St Mel's Cathedral on October 31

Reporter:

Newsroom

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Operation Blue Santa, a fundraising initiative supporting local charitable and not for profit organisations in Co. Longford got underway on Sunday 31st of October 2021 which saw the Garda Siochana Band perform in the magnificent setting of St. Mel’s Cathedral, Longford. 
 
The concert was the first in a series of Blue Santa events which saw Longford & Granard District Gardaí together with Longford Public Participation Network and the people of Co. Longford raise €6,500 for six local not for profit organisations who are lifelines to their communities. 
 
Citizens, elves, Gardaí, clergy, public representatives, businesses, organisations and local media across Co. Longford got behind the initiative by selling tickets, sponsoring prizes, publicising the initiative and helping in every way possible to make the event the huge success that it was. 
 
Garda Emma Kiernan of the organising committee said, "We are very thankful to everybody who came on board and supported our unique initiative.  It was a fantastic, joyous occasion which was thoroughly enjoyed by all”.
 
Operation Blue Santa continues and in the coming days and weeks the Longford / Granard Blue Santa and Community Policing Units will be taking to the highways and bye-ways of Co. Longford ahead of Christmas. They will visit schools, nursing homes and communities and aim to bring lots of smiles and cheer to everyone they meet. They will also be opening up conversations with school children on the topic of bullying in all its forms on their visits.
 
"Our next initiative will see the launch of a children’s book in the coming weeks appropriately named ‘Operation Blue Santa’. Proceeds of this book will go to other not for profit charities based across Longford.  The overarching theme of the book is to ‘Be Kind’ and will be a fantastic stocking filler for young children.  We are very grateful to all those who have got behind Blue Santa and we look forward to visiting all corners of Co. Longford over the Christmas period, " Garda Kiernan said.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media