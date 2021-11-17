Operation Blue Santa continues to raise funds for worthy Longford community groups

Operation Blue Santa, a fundraising initiative supporting local charitable and not for profit organisations in Co. Longford got underway on Sunday 31st of October 2021 which saw the Garda Siochana Band perform in the magnificent setting of St. Mel’s Cathedral, Longford.



The concert was the first in a series of Blue Santa events which saw Longford & Granard District Gardaí together with Longford Public Participation Network and the people of Co. Longford raise €6,500 for six local not for profit organisations who are lifelines to their communities.



Citizens, elves, Gardaí, clergy, public representatives, businesses, organisations and local media across Co. Longford got behind the initiative by selling tickets, sponsoring prizes, publicising the initiative and helping in every way possible to make the event the huge success that it was.



Garda Emma Kiernan of the organising committee said, "We are very thankful to everybody who came on board and supported our unique initiative. It was a fantastic, joyous occasion which was thoroughly enjoyed by all”.



Operation Blue Santa continues and in the coming days and weeks the Longford / Granard Blue Santa and Community Policing Units will be taking to the highways and bye-ways of Co. Longford ahead of Christmas. They will visit schools, nursing homes and communities and aim to bring lots of smiles and cheer to everyone they meet. They will also be opening up conversations with school children on the topic of bullying in all its forms on their visits.



"Our next initiative will see the launch of a children’s book in the coming weeks appropriately named ‘Operation Blue Santa’. Proceeds of this book will go to other not for profit charities based across Longford. The overarching theme of the book is to ‘Be Kind’ and will be a fantastic stocking filler for young children. We are very grateful to all those who have got behind Blue Santa and we look forward to visiting all corners of Co. Longford over the Christmas period, " Garda Kiernan said.