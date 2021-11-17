Longford's Jude Flynn to launch latest Fireside Tales edition

County Librarian Mary Carleton Reynolds, County Archivist Martin Morris, Fireside Tales author and historian Jude Flynn, and Longford MD Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan for last year's launch
Prolific Longford writer Jude Flynn will, tomorrow evening (Thursday) take the seal off his nineteenth edition of one of the county's most endearing institutions-Fireside Tales.
Having first hit local book shelves in 2003, the series has provided an invaluable insight and backdrop to Longford's social history featuring famous past events and recognisable figures who have graced the county in a myriad of ways.
The launch of Jude's nineteenth publication takes place at Longford Co Library at 7:30pm.
A total of 96 pages are contained in Fireside Tales' latest edition with discerning anecdotes from opposite ends of the county.
Among them include poignant tributes to Dromard's Johnny Creegan and the late St Mel's Choir member John Donlon.
Members of the public interested in attending are advised to bring their Covid-19 vaccination certificates and masks.
