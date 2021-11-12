Longford launch of See Her Elected guidebook for 2024 local elections

Irish Times columnist Kathy Sheridan will be the guest speaker at the launch of a new guidebook from See Her Elected to assist female candidates running in the 2024 Local Elections.

‘SHE: A Guidebook to Running in the 2024 Local Elections’ will be launched via a live zoom webinar event in Longford Women’s Link on Friday, November 12 at 12.30pm.

The book will be officially launched by well- known author and Irish Times Journalist Kathy Sheridan while Minister of State at the Department of Local Government and Planning, Peter Burke will also be a guest speaker.

See Her Elected is a grassroots organisation built on the ethos of women learning and supporting each other with a specific focus on the Midlands and North West.

SHE is a collaboration between Longford Women’s Link and 5050North West and the programme is funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The new publication aims to be a practical, user friendly guide for women who are considering running in the 2024 Local Elections.

The guidebook offers a wealth of information with everything from organising your finances to selecting your kitchen table team and campaign manager, how to deal with the media, raising your profile, canvassing and so much more.

To accompany the SHE Guidebook to Running in the 2024 Local Elections a series of free, online, interactive, one-hour workshops from See Her Elected will work through this guidebook chapter by chapter with groups of women in each county in the region. The first series of workshops is starting this November and running until May 2022.

The co-authors of the Guidebook are Dr Michelle Maher, Programme Manager with See Her Elected, Mairead O’ Shea, Communications Consultant with See Her Elected and Public Affairs Consultant, Kathleen O’ Meara.

Due to Covid restrictions the book will be launched via a live zoom webinar broadcast from Longford Women’s Link by Irish Times columnist Kathy Sheridan.

A well-known author and co-host of the Irish Times Women’s Podcast, Kathy Sheridan is also no stranger to the world of politics as her late father Joe was an Independent TD for Longford/Westmeath for over two decades.

Westmeath native Peter Burke, Minister at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage will also be a guest speaker along with the co-authors of the book and Tara Farrell, CEO of Longford Women’s Link.

Programme Manager with See Her Elected Dr Michelle Maher explained,

“Our vision at See Her Elected (SHE) is to empower women to become County Councillors. Increases in female representation in councils has mainly been in the urban areas of Dublin and adjoining counties. SHE wants to increase the number of women in local government so that there are equal numbers of women and men. We are starting with the rural North West-Midlands region. Increasing the number of women bringing the rich diversity of their lives into councils will bring about better-informed decisions and strengthen democracy.”

You can register for the free live zoom webinar for the launch of ‘SHE: A Guidebook to Running in the 2024 Local Elections’ which takes place this Friday, November 12 at 12.30pm by logging onto https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84885274189

Copies of the new publication will be available to participants of the SHE online workshops designed to accompany the book while an e-book version of the publication will also be available to download free of charge from the SHE website www.seeherelected.ie