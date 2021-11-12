Search

12/11/2021

Floating on a Dead Sea at Longford's Backstage Theatre

Floating on a Dead Sea at Longford's Backstage Theatre

Reporter:

Newsroom

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

All eyes will be on Backstage Theatre this month for their co-production with Abbey Theatre as part of Dublin Dance Festival.

This is the first time in the history of the festival that an event will take place outside of Dublin.

Floating on a Dead Sea from renowned choreographer Catherine Young will premiere in Backstage on Friday, November 26t, and Saturday, November 27.

This unmissable show gives audiences across the midlands a rare and immersive glimpse into life in Palestine, interweaving dance, film, music and text.

This new piece is a visceral reflection on one of the most complex conflicts in the world; interweaving dance, film, music and text to offer a rare insight into life amidst conflict in Palestine. Originally due to premiere at Dublin Dance Festival in 2020, this work has been long in the making.

In 2017, Catherine Young took her dance company to Palestine to perform her critically acclaimed work Welcoming the Stranger which premiered in Backstage.

Compelled by the experience, she returned in 2019 to find a way to share this overwhelming feeling of being lifted and held by the generosity and kindness of a people, in a place where nothing is normal.

A place where everyday life, dreams and aspirations are stifled, basic rights denied, and lives lived unfulfilled.

With a cast of international dancers and stunning visuals by filmmaker Luca Truffarelli, this moving performance places us in the footsteps of ordinary Palestinians, allowing us to feel their enduring sense of injustice, urgency and need for action.

A chance to look and listen more deeply, especially to those whose voices are often unheard.

Floating on a Dead Sea as part of Dublin Dance Festival in Backstage Theatre, Longford on Fri 26th & Sat 27th Nov. Tickets €16/€14 available on 0433347888 & backstage.ie.

