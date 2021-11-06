Search

06/11/2021

Longford's Next Superstar: Judges begin deliberations as public poll comes to an end

In association with Stakelum's Pharmacy, Supermac's Longford, Stephen Olwell Opticians, Mullingar Credit Union and The Sin Bin

Longford's Next Superstar: Judges begin deliberations as public poll comes to an end

Judges, Janice Gibney, Jimmy Connell and Jessica Thompson

The public polls have come to an end in Longford's Next Superstar and Ríl Óg have emerged as the public favourite, with Freya Lilly O'Connor in close pursuit.

But nobody is safe just yet. With the public poll accounting for only 50% of the overall score, our five finalists have yet to impress our three judges.

Over the weekend, Janice Gibney of Backstage Theatre, Jimmy Connell of Jimmy's Jests, and the Longford Leader's own Jessica Thompson, will look at each of the finalists' entries and deliver their own scores.

These will be totted up on Monday with the final result being announced on Tuesday morning.

The results of our public poll are as follows:

  • In first place: Ríl Óg
  • In second place: Freya Lilly O'Connor
  • In third place: Ella Mulligan
  • In fourth place: Mikey Mollaghan
  • In fifth place: K Muni X ND

See more details on the poll here.

The winner will pick up a stunning prize package worth €1,500 thanks to our sponsors:

Keep an eye out for updates on Tuesday morning!

WATCH | Ríl Óg's entry to Longford's Next Superstar

WATCH | Freya Lilly O'Connor's entry to Longford's Next Superstar

WATCH | Ella Mulligan's entry to Longford's Next Superstar

WATCH | Mikey Mollaghan's entry to Longford's Next Superstar

WATCH | K Muni & ND's entry to Longford's Next Superstar

WATCH: All the entries to Longford's Next Superstar as voting opens

In association with Mullingar Credit Union , Stakelum's Pharmacy , Stephen Olwell Opticians , Supermac's Papa John's Longford and The Sin Bin Longford

